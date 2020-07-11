Armed robberies reported in Chatham: police

Chicago police are warning residents of two armed robberies reported in July in Chatham on the South Side.

In each incident victims are walking on the sidewalk and approached by two males who flash a black handgun and demand their property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened about 11:50 p.m. July 2, in the 7700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, and about 10 p.m. July 8, in the 7500 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.