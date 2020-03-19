Armed robberies reported in East Garfield Park, West Town: police

Chicago police are warning residents of four armed robberies reported in East Garfield Park and West Town on the West Side.

In each incident someone approached victims and flashed a gun and demanded their property or took their property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the first block of North Western Avenue;

About 8:15 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 2700 block of West Washington Boulevard;

About 7:40 p.m. March 2 in the 2800 block of West Madison Street; and

About 10 a.m. March 5 in the 2600 block of West Fulton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.