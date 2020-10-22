Armed robberies reported in Hermosa, Logan Square

Chicago police are warning residents of recent armed robberies reported in Hermosa and Logan Square on the Northwest side.

In each incident a man driving a red SUV, possibly Ford Edge or Escape, exited his vehicle, approached someone on the sidewalk, showed a gun and demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies each happened Oct. 19:

About 10:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Keeler Avenue;

About 10:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Monticello Avenue; and

About 10:30 a.m. in the 1600 Block of North Tripp Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394