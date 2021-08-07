Armed robberies reported in Northwest Side

Police are warning of a pair of armed robberies reported in August in Noble Square on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, someone got out of a cream-colored SUV, pulled out a gun, and demanded victim’s personal property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened August 4th, about 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Greenview Avenue, and minutes later in the 1400 block of West Blackhawk Street, police said. Police believe up to four males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

