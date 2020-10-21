Armed robberies reported in West Town

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies reported in September and October in West Town on the Near West Side.

In each incident victims were approached by up to three males and one of them pulls out a gun and demands their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 8 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 500 block of North Armour Street;

About 8:05 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 700 block of North Throop Street;

About 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 300 block of North Loomis Street;

About 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 1400 block of West Huron Street;

About 11 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 800 block of North Paulina Street; and

About 9 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.