Armed robberies reported on CTA: police

Chicago police are warning CTA riders after three robberies were reported on the Red Line in Park Manor and Englewood on the South Side.

In each case, one to three males approached someone on the CTA platform or as they were leaving the station and announced a robbery and stole their property, Chicago police said. In two incidents, a handgun was displayed.

Two of the incidents happened in the first block of West 69th Street, police said. One happened about 4 p.m. Oct. 4, and the other occurred about 7 a.m. Oct. 19. A third robbery took place about 12 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street.

The suspects are described at 18 to 25-years old standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.