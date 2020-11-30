Expand / Collapse search

Armed robberies reported on Near North Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Near North Side
CHICAGO - At least four armed robberies have been reported this month on the Near North Side.

In each incident, a group of two or three men approach someone, pull out a gun and demand their property before taking off in a silver Ford Explorer SUV, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened in the afternoon and evening hours between Nov. 9 and Nov. 22 in:

  • The 700 block of North Rush Street;
  • The first block of East Chicago Avenue;
  • The 2200 block of North Halsted Street; and
  • The 1600 block of North La Salle Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.