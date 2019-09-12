Armed robberies reported on Near North Side: police

Chicago police are warning people on the Near North Side about a series of armed robberies that occurred recently in River North, the Gold Coast and the Loop.

In each incident, a man in his late 20s or early 30s approaches people on the street and starts a conversation with them, Chicago police said. Then, he threatens them with a gun and announces a robbery, taking property and cash before fleeing.

The robberies happened in the evening and early morning hours between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10, police said. They happened in:

The first block of East Chicago Avenue;

The 200 block of East Pearson Street;

The 200 block of West Grand Avenue; and

The 700 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.