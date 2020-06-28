Armed robberies reported on Near West Side

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies this month on the Near West Side.

In each case, two men or teenage boys approached a victim, displayed or implied they had a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The hold-ups occurred:

About 4:25 p.m. June 27 in the 2300 block of West Huron Street;

About 7:55 p.m. June 22 in the 1000 block of North Hermitage Avenue; and

About 2:20 p.m. June 20 in the 300 block of North Justine Street.

The suspects were described as two males between 16 and 22 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 to 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.