Armed robberies reported on the Near West Side

Police are warning of two armed robberies in February on the Near West Side.

About 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, a person was approached by two males in the 1200 block of West Madison Street, who implied they had a weapon and demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

About ten minutes later, the males walked into a business in the 1100 block of West Madison Street, implied they had a weapon and demanded property, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.