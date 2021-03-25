Armed robberies reported on the Near West Side: police

Police are warning of three armed robberies reported in March on the Near West Side.

In each incident, someone was approached by up to three males, one of them armed with a gun, and they demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 10:40 a.m. March 8, in the 700 block of South Halsted Street;

About 2:30 a.m. March 9, in the 1800 block of South Ruble Street; and

About 8:30 p.m. March 14, in the 800 block of West Maxwell Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.