Armed robberies reported on the Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies reported in Southwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident victims are approached by up to four males who pull out a gun and demand their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 6:50 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 7700 block of South Kolmar Avenue;

About 7:45 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 8600 block of South Kedvale Avenue;

About 7:55 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 3700 block of West 77th Place;

About 8:05 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 7100 block of South Springfield Avenue;

About 4:50 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 3800 block of West 81st Place;

About 7:10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Homan Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.