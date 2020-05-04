Armed robbers hit businesses in Logan Square, Dunning, Portage Park

Police are warning Northwest Side businesses about a series of armed robberies reported since last month in Portage Park, Dunning and Logan Square.

In each case, a male suspect entered a business, approached an employee and demanded cash and cigarettes, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In two of the robberies, the suspect was armed with a handgun.

The hold-ups occurred:

At 7:07 p.m. May 1 in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;

At 10:50 p.m. April 27 in the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue; and

At 12:17 p.m. April 13 in the 4300 block of North Central Avenue.

In one case, the suspect was described as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound man in his 20s, police said. In another, he was a 6-foot-, 200-pound man between 20 and 30. The final suspect was described as a male between 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and weighing 130-145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-746-7394.