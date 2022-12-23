Armed robbers strike minutes apart on Near West Side

At least eight armed robberies were reported minutes apart early Friday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

Police say the victims were standing outside on sidewalks or near their vehicles when two-three men in got out of a SUV and demanded their property at gunpoint.

The first robbery happened at 2:10 a.m. and the rest took places just minutes apart until 3:18 a.m. in multiple locations just west of the Loop.

In all but one of the robberies the offenders used a silver Toyota SUV.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 700 block of West Grand Avenue at 2:20 a.m - 39-year-old male victim

In the 100 block of South Paulina at 2:40 a.m. - 52-year-old male victim

In the 2300 block of West Augusta at 2:10 a.m. - 33-year-old male victim

In the 1600 block of West Warren at 3:00 a.m. - Three adult men were robbed

In the 1700 block of West Cullerton at 3:07 a.m. - A man and woman were robbed

In the 1600 block of West Erie at 3:10 a.m. - 47-year-old male victim

In the 500 block of North Ashland at 2:49 a.m. - 43-year-old female victim

In the 1500 block of West 21st Street at 3:18 a.m. - 50-year-old male victim

The victims were not injured and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.