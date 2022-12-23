Armed robbers strike minutes apart on Near West Side
CHICAGO - At least eight armed robberies were reported minutes apart early Friday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.
Police say the victims were standing outside on sidewalks or near their vehicles when two-three men in got out of a SUV and demanded their property at gunpoint.
The first robbery happened at 2:10 a.m. and the rest took places just minutes apart until 3:18 a.m. in multiple locations just west of the Loop.
In all but one of the robberies the offenders used a silver Toyota SUV.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
- In the 700 block of West Grand Avenue at 2:20 a.m - 39-year-old male victim
- In the 100 block of South Paulina at 2:40 a.m. - 52-year-old male victim
- In the 2300 block of West Augusta at 2:10 a.m. - 33-year-old male victim
- In the 1600 block of West Warren at 3:00 a.m. - Three adult men were robbed
- In the 1700 block of West Cullerton at 3:07 a.m. - A man and woman were robbed
- In the 1600 block of West Erie at 3:10 a.m. - 47-year-old male victim
- In the 500 block of North Ashland at 2:49 a.m. - 43-year-old female victim
- In the 1500 block of West 21st Street at 3:18 a.m. - 50-year-old male victim
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
The victims were not injured and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.