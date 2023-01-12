Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd

There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks.

Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

Jan.3 at 9041 South Ashland Avenue

Jan. 6 at 9400 South Loomis Street

Jan. 7 at 9033 South Laflin Street

Jan 9. at 9400 South Bishop Street

The offenders are described as Black men. They wore black ski masks and black hoodies and had a handgun.