Armed robbery targets 2 victims on Chicago's South Side

Two people were robbed a gunpoint Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 64-year-old victim and 58-year-old victim were exiting their vehicle in the 1300 block of W. 97th Pl. when they were approached by four subjects armed with handguns.

The offenders demanded the victims' property and the victims complied. The offenders then entered a black SUV and fled westbound on 97th St., police said.

The victims did not sustain any physical injuries in the incident.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.