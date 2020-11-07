Armed robbery attempt reported on University of Chicago campus

University of Chicago officials are warning students and Hyde Park residents about two people who tried to rob a pair of students at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side campus.

The students were walking about 9:25 p.m. on a grassy area in the 1100 block of Midway Plaisance when two people on Divvy bikes approached, according to an alert from University of Chicago campus security. One suspect pulled out a handgun and ordered the students to hand over their property.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One of the students pushed one of the robbers and both victims ran south and notified a security officer at 60th Street and Ellis Avenue, university officials said. No injuries were reported.

Campus police have increased their presence in the area and are asking anyone with information to contact Chicago police or campus police at 773-702-8181.