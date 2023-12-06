Armed robbery charge filed against 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery last September in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The teen allegedly robbed a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint on Sept. 20 in the 7200 block of South Honore Street.

He was arrested Tuesday in Garfield Park. The teen was charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear for a juvenile detention hearing Wednesday.

No further information was provided.