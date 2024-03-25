Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery charges filed against 5 in East Garfield Park

By Will Hager
Published  March 25, 2024 10:28am CDT
East Garfield Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Left to right: Lawrence Norwood, Jaquan Martin, Renard McGee, Omari Gunn | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Four men and a juvenile were charged in connection with an armed robbery Sunday morning in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The group allegedly stole property from a 27-year-old man at gunpoint just before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of North Harding Avenue, according to police.

They were arrested a half hour later in the Austin neighborhood. The following were charged in the robbery:

  • Jaquan Martin, 20, of Chicago
  • Omari Gunn, 19, of Chicago
  • Renard McGee, 18, of Dekalb, Illinois
  • Lawrence Norwood, 18, of Chicago
  • A 17-year-old boy who has not been identified because he is a juvenile

They were each charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm; two counts of unlawful use of an automatic weapon; one count of possession of a stolen vehicle; one count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number; and one count of unlawful use of a weapon possession/carry/conceal weapon.

The four men are scheduled to attend detention hearings Monday.

No further information was provided.