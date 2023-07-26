Teen charged in several Englewood armed robberies

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in Englewood this spring.

He was arrested on Tuesday in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood.

Chicago police say he was identified as a suspect in armed robberies at the following times and locations:

On April 8 at 8 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Bishop Street, 25-year-old male victim.

On April 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 71st Street, 34-year-old male victim.

On April 11 at 4:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Ada Street, 32-year-old female victim.

On April 28 at 7:44 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Ada Street, 21-year-old female and a 22-year-old male victim.

In each incident he took property from the victims at gunpoint.

He was charged with five felony counts of robbery with a firearm and was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.