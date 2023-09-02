3 charged in armed robbery turned shooting in Homan Square

article

Charges have been filed against three men who were involved in an armed robbery that left two victims wounded Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police arrested Walter Smith, 22, Conntell Diggs, 19, and Jacoby Moore, 20, at 3:15 p.m. moments after they shot two men during an armed robbery in Homan Square.

The three offenders, all from Chicago, took property form a 67-year-old man and 53-year-old man before shooting them and fleeing.

They were located by police minutes later in the 500 block S. Claremont Ave and 400 block of S. Oakley Blvd.

Police say all three men are facing two counts of armed robbery and a misdemeanor for criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Diggs also faces a controlled substance possession charge.

The offenders were scheduled to appear in bond court today.

No additional information is available at this time.