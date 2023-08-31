Chicago crime: 2 men robbed then shot in Homan Square

Two men were shot during a robbery in Homan Square Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:10 p.m., two men were near an alley in the 3500 block of West Roosevelt when they were approached by a vehicle and three offenders exite and announced a robbery, police said.

The victims complied, and the offenders produced handguns and shot both victims in the thigh area.

Both victims, ages 52 and 67, were transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Responding officers detained three individuals who matched the description of the offenders.

The vehicle was recovered from an unknown address and was unoccupied.

Area detectives are investigating.