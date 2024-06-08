Armed robbery sparks security alert on University of Chicago campus

An armed robbery occurred on the University of Chicago campus, prompting a security alert from police.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. Saturday at 6024 South Dorchester Avenue.

According to UChicago police, the victim, who is not affiliated with the university, was walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by two suspects.

One of the suspects implied they had a weapon and demanded the victim's property, police said. The victim handed over their belongings and the suspects then took off in a white Kia.

The suspects' vehicle has an Illinois license plate that reads, "EF32019."

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

A security alert was issued to the university community, urging those on campus to be alert and aware of their surroundings at all times.

Anyone with more information on the incident, or who witnesses suspicious activity is urged to call 911 or the University of Chicago Police Department 123 from a university phone or at 773-702-8181.