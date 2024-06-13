Armed suspect on the run after Elmhurst bank robbery, police say

A suspect, believed to be armed with a handgun, is on the run following a bank robbery in Elmhurst, according to police.

The incident happened at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at a US Bank located at 536 S. York Street.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, is 6 feet tall and was wearing a gray face mask, a black-hooded sweatshirt and a gray backpack at the time of the robbery, according to Elmhurst police.

Police said the suspect was last seen leaving through the bank's north door and into the parking lot. He is no longer in the immediate area.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact Elmhurst PD at 630-530-3050.