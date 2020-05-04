Armed trio robs University of Chicago student at South Side campus

Three people robbed a student of the University of Chicago Monday morning at the school’s South Side campus.

The robbery happened about 8:30 a.m. at 58th Street and Dorchester Avenue, according to a statement from the University of Chicago police.

The trio, one armed with a handgun, confronted the student on a sidewalk and stole the student’s phone and credit card, police said. Chicago police said the student was a 30-year-old woman.

The group drove off south in a black Chevy Cruze. The student was uninjured.

Chicago police are investigating the robbery.

University of Chicago police said they have increased presence in the area.