Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home

SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun.

Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.

The woman and her 10-year-old child were hold up in a bedroom. The mother was later arrested by SWAT officers without incident.

No injuries were reported, and no additional details were released.