US Army finds Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s supervisor sexually harassed her, Ft. Hood leaders didn’t act on it

The U.S. Army has released some additional findings regarding the disappearance of Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood last year.

According to the release, Guillen informally reported that she was sexually harassed on two occasions, and in both instance her supervisor failed to report the harassment, and other leaders failed to take appropriate action. However, there is no evidence to indicate the harassment was in any way related to Guillen’s death.

The report also found that between April to September 2019, Specialist Aaron Robinson, who is Guillen’s alleged murdered, sexually harassed a different female specialist at Fort Hood.

The Army says the investigation found no credible evidence to conclude that Specialist Robinson sexually harassed Guillen or that they had any relationship outside of their work setting.

The report also found that several soldiers in Guillen’s unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, were not adequately trained on and did not sufficiently emphasize sexual harassment and sexual-assault prevention programs.

"This is what the family had always said that Vanessa was sexually harassed," said Rep. Sylvia Garcia.



FOX 26 spoke with Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia on Friday. She is playing a role in getting the 'I Am Vanessa Guillen Act' passed at the Capital.



"This is going to give us a lot more momentum," said Garcia. "Speaker, Nancy Pelosi has already told us she is with us."

