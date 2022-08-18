Arne Duncan: Chicago's $1 million gun tip line poorly thought out

In its first year, a Chicago tip line for guns only paid out 10% of its million-dollar budget, and the majority of that was paid out in the first reward issued in May.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, who considered running for mayor and leads a nonprofit aimed at violence prevention, this week told the Chicago Tribune the $1 million program was poorly thought out and executed.

The tip line, announced last summer is for people who report illegal guns.

Duncan said while the increase of weapons is a problem, the deeper issue is the failure to "hold shooters accountable."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said gun crime has dropped over the last year with Chicago police making 3,700 gun-related arrests, the majority of which were unrelated to the tip line.