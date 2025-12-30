Arrest made in 2023 armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side in 2023 is now in custody, authorities said.
What we know:
Chicago police said the suspect was arrested Monday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.
He is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a firearm. Authorities said he was a juvenile at the time of the offense, and his identity has not been released.
Police said the suspect is accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old woman on Jan. 4, 2023, in the 5400 block of South Wentworth Avenue.
What we don't know:
No additional details about the incident, the victim or the suspect have been released.
What's next:
A juvenile detention hearing for the 18-year-old is scheduled for Dec. 30.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.