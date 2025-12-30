Arrest made in 2023 armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old man accused of a 2023 carjacking at gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side has been arrested, Chicago police said. Authorities said he faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a firearm and was a juvenile at the time of the offense. A juvenile detention hearing is scheduled for Dec. 30.



An 18-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side in 2023 is now in custody, authorities said.

What we know:

Chicago police said the suspect was arrested Monday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a firearm. Authorities said he was a juvenile at the time of the offense, and his identity has not been released.

Police said the suspect is accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old woman on Jan. 4, 2023, in the 5400 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the incident, the victim or the suspect have been released.

What's next:

A juvenile detention hearing for the 18-year-old is scheduled for Dec. 30.