Arrest made in robbery, shooting that left man injured on South Side

A 19-year-old Chicago woman is in custody in connection with a recent robbery and shooting on the city's South Side.

Aniah Benson, 19, was arrested on Sept. 13 in the 200 block of W. 95th Street after being identified as a suspect in the incident, according to Chicago police.

She faces the following charges:

One felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm

One felony count of armed robbery

One felony count of possession of cocaine (15-100 grams)

The robbery and shooting occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 in the 200 block of E. 92nd Street.

Police said Benson took a 33-year-old man’s personal belongings and then shot and injured him. Details on the victim’s condition have not been released.

Benson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15 for a detention hearing.