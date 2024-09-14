Arrest made in robbery, shooting that left man injured on South Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago woman is in custody in connection with a recent robbery and shooting on the city's South Side.
Aniah Benson, 19, was arrested on Sept. 13 in the 200 block of W. 95th Street after being identified as a suspect in the incident, according to Chicago police.
She faces the following charges:
- One felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm
- One felony count of armed robbery
- One felony count of possession of cocaine (15-100 grams)
The robbery and shooting occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 in the 200 block of E. 92nd Street.
Police said Benson took a 33-year-old man’s personal belongings and then shot and injured him. Details on the victim’s condition have not been released.
Benson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15 for a detention hearing.