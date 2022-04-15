Arrest warrant issued for man who struck Lincolnshire cop with his vehicle: police

Police in north suburban Lincolnshire are looking for a man accused of driving recklessly and striking an officer with his vehicle.

On Thursday around 5:23 p.m., Lincolnshire police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road for a report of a driver who was being reckless and blocking the roadway.

As police arrived on scene, the reckless driver proceeded northbound on Milwaukee Avenue and then began driving in circles on the roadway through all lanes of traffic, police said.

An officer tried blocking northbound traffic on Milwaukee to keep motorists safe, but after exiting her squad car, she was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene at a high-rate of speed, police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle but because of the driver’s recklessness and to avoid other injuries, the chase was called off.

After an investigation, the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Michael J. Ockerman. An arrest warrant has been issued for him on a charge of aggravated battery. A Lake Count judge set bond on the warrant at $350,000.

Michael J. Ockerman | Lincolnshire Police Department

Police say Ockerman was last seen in the Burlington, Wisconsin area. He’s described as 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincolnshire Police Department at 847-883-9900.

The injured officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing.