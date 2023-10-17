Chicago police seek arsonist setting fire to Halloween decorations

Chicago police are searching for a man who has been setting fire to Halloween decorations across Northwest Side neighborhoods.

The suspect ignited several sidewalk decorations and street corner garbage cans. Three of the arsons have been on Halloween/autumnal decorations that adorned front porches of homes, according to a CPD community alert. One of the homes was damaged by the fire.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall man in his late 30s with a slender build, a balding head along with a beard and a mustache. He has been seen wearing glasses, a black jacket and blue jeans while carrying a messenger bag.

The arsons took place at the following times and locations:

At 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 4 in the 4600 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Ravenswood

At 3:48 a.m. on Oct. 4 in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue

At 4 a.m. on Oct. 4 in the 4500 block of North Lincoln Avenue

At 4:13 a.m. in Oct 7. in the 4600 block of North Lincoln Avenue

At 2:58 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 4000 block of North Lincoln Avenue

At 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the 2100 block of West Agatite Avenue in Uptown

At 3:43 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the 2200 block of West Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village

At 3:27 a.m. on Oct. 16 in the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue in North Center

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact CPD at (312) 746-7618.