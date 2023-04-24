Arson investigation launched after 2 children hurt in Englewood fire

Two boys were injured, one critically, in an arson attempt Sunday night at a residence in the Englewood neighborhood.

An object was ignited and thrown near the rear of a home around 11:36 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street, according to Chicago police.

A man and four children were able to exit the burning residence unharmed but told responding firefighters that a child was still inside the home.

Firefighters recovered a 4-year-old boy from the residence. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 9-year-old boy suffering from smoke inhalation was also taken to Comer where he was listed in good condition.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.