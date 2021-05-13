Art Institute's Tiffany stained glass window installation nears completion

article

A historic memorial window will be on display at the Art Institute of Chicago later this month.

The stained glass window installation made by Tiffany Studios in 1917 will be on view near the Michigan Avenue entrance starting May 27, the institute announced Thursday.

"It is with great pride we welcome this transformative work of art into the collection, an object that demonstrates the highest level of achievement in American glass production and exemplifies our ongoing commitment to excellence. Tiffany Studios became synonymous with radiant materials and technical brilliance, and this monumental work of stained glass by the firm is an unparalleled example of beauty, ingenuity, and universality," Art Institute President James Rondeau said.

The window, which stands 26 feet tall and 18 feet wide, is made of 48 different panels and depicts Mount Chocorua in New Hampshire.

It was originally housed in the sanctuary of the Community Church of Providence in Rhode Island.