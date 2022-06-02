Assault suspect tased after fleeing North Side hospital while handcuffed

A man who was arrested for aggravated assault was tased by police after he tried to flee a hospital while handcuffed Wednesday night in the Lake View East neighborhood.

The 53-year-old was initially taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for an unknown injury, police said. The suspect ran away from the hospital around 7:29 p.m. while he was still handcuffed.

Officers used tasers to subdue the suspect a short distance away from the hospital in the 400 block of North Sheridan Road.

No additional information was immediately available.