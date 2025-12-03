Chicago weather: Arctic blast sends temperatures close to zero tonight

The Brief Arctic air arrives tonight with lows dipping below zero and wind chills near -10 degrees. Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid teens despite sunny skies. Light snow showers are possible this weekend, but no major storms are expected.



If you think it’s been cold lately, wait until you see what’s coming tonight and tomorrow.

What we know:

A truly arctic blast will arrive late today accompanied by perhaps a dusting of snow, but no more. Highs today will be close to 30° and that will feel absolutely tropical compared with tomorrow. There’s a rather gusty wind this morning leading to some minor blowing snow in open areas.

Tonight, lows in many areas will dip below zero but probably stay just above 0 in the city. Wind chills should be worse than 10 below.

What's next:

Tomorrow, despite a healthy dose of sunshine for your vitamin D needs, high temperatures will be in the mid teens — about 20° colder than normal. The blast of arctic air is at least rather brief, but don’t expect any major warm-up as we head toward the weekend with highs that will be generally in the upper 20s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday there can be some scattered light snow showers at times, but no significant snow storms are expected. There is a chance that perhaps mid next week could get above freezing by a few degrees.