Expand / Collapse search

Asteroid headed for Earth the day before Election Day

Published 
Updated 48 mins ago
Science
FOX 5 NY
article

An asteroid is set to make a close-approach to Earth on April 29. (Credit: NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration/Facebook)

It seems like 2020 just won’t let up. 

Scientists say they recently spotted an asteroid expected to zoom uncomfortably close to earth on the day before Election Day. 

The celestial object, known as 2018VP1, is roughly 6.5 feet in diameter and is expected to buzz Earth on November 2, according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The space agency says that there could be three potential impacts, but “based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days," there is just a 0.41% chance of the asteroid hitting us.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android