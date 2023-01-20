At least 22 Kia and Hyundais stolen on Chicago's NW Side in 5 days

Over 20 cars were stolen during a five-day stretch this January across Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, the suspects enter either a Hyundai or Kia, force open the steering column before starting the car and driving off, according to a CPD community alert.

Hyundais and Kias across the country have been targeted after videos showing how to steal them went viral on social media.

The vehicle thefts happened at the following times and locations.

At 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue

At 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 4600 block of West North Avenue

At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 2300 block of North Keeler Avenue

At 3 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 1600 block of North Natchez Avenue

At midnight on Jan. 3 in the 4400 block of West Cortland Street

At 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 1600 block of North Lamon Avenue

At 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 3000 block of North Harlem Avenue

At midnight on Jan. 4 in the 3000 block of North Nottingham Avenue

At 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue

At 4 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2900 block of North Natchez Avenue

At 3 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 1400 block of North Cicero Avenue

At 4 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 4400 block of North Deming Place

At 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 1300 block of North Lawndale Avenue

At 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2900 block of North Mason Avenue

At 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2200 block of North Central Avenue

At 10 p.m. on Jan 4 in the 6700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue

At 2 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the 6100 block of West Diversey Avenue

At 8 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the 4800 block of West St Paul Avenue

At 5 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1900 block of North Tripp Avenue

At 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 4800 block of West Potomac Avenue

At 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1700 block of North Laramie Avenue

At 11 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1200 block of North Massasoit Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.