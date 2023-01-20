At least 22 Kia and Hyundais stolen on Chicago's NW Side in 5 days
CJOC - Over 20 cars were stolen during a five-day stretch this January across Chicago's Northwest Side.
In each incident, the suspects enter either a Hyundai or Kia, force open the steering column before starting the car and driving off, according to a CPD community alert.
Hyundais and Kias across the country have been targeted after videos showing how to steal them went viral on social media.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The vehicle thefts happened at the following times and locations.
- At 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue
- At 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 4600 block of West North Avenue
- At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 2300 block of North Keeler Avenue
- At 3 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 1600 block of North Natchez Avenue
- At midnight on Jan. 3 in the 4400 block of West Cortland Street
- At 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 1600 block of North Lamon Avenue
- At 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 3000 block of North Harlem Avenue
- At midnight on Jan. 4 in the 3000 block of North Nottingham Avenue
- At 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue
- At 4 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2900 block of North Natchez Avenue
- At 3 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 1400 block of North Cicero Avenue
- At 4 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 4400 block of North Deming Place
- At 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 1300 block of North Lawndale Avenue
- At 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2900 block of North Mason Avenue
- At 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2200 block of North Central Avenue
- At 10 p.m. on Jan 4 in the 6700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue
- At 2 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the 6100 block of West Diversey Avenue
- At 8 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the 4800 block of West St Paul Avenue
- At 5 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1900 block of North Tripp Avenue
- At 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 4800 block of West Potomac Avenue
- At 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1700 block of North Laramie Avenue
- At 11 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1200 block of North Massasoit Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.