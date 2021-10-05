Expand / Collapse search

At least 7 thieves make off with purses from Bloomingdale's in Skokie: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Skokie
FOX 32 Chicago

Thieves grab purses from Bloomingdale's in Skokie

SKOKIE - A group of thieves struck a Bloomingdale's in suburban Chicago on Monday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Skokie police say seven to eight males entered the Bloomingdale's at Westfield Old Orchard mall and stole several purses.

The thieves were captured on cellphone video running out of the store.

When police arrived on scene, the offenders were gone.

Video shows thieves in Bloomingdales in Chicago suburbs

A group of males enter the Bloomingdales at Westfield Old Orchard Mall and made off with merchandise, police said.

The incident is still under investigation and no one is in custody.

