At least 7 thieves make off with purses from Bloomingdale's in Skokie: police

A group of thieves struck a Bloomingdale's in suburban Chicago on Monday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Skokie police say seven to eight males entered the Bloomingdale's at Westfield Old Orchard mall and stole several purses.

The thieves were captured on cellphone video running out of the store.

When police arrived on scene, the offenders were gone.

The incident is still under investigation and no one is in custody.

