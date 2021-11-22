ATM ripped off foundation of bank drive-thru on Chicago's Northwest Side

An ATM was ripped off the foundation of a bank drive-thru on Chicago's Northwest Side early Monday.

The incident occurred in the 4100 block of West Peterson.

Chicago police responded to an attempted theft of an ATM that was ripped off the foundation of a drive-thru at a bank just before 3 a.m.

The ATM was dragged to the parking lot where it was left damaged, police said.

The ATM was unopened.

No one is currently in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.