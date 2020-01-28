ATM stolen from business on the Near West Side, latest in string of thefts

An ATM was stolen Tuesday from a business on the Near West Side.

About 3:20 a.m., someone used a large rock to break the front glass of a business in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street, Chicago police said.

They then took the ATM from the front of the store, put it in a dark-colored sedan and sped off west on Taylor Street then north on Ashland Avenue, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

The robbery marks the latest in a string of ATM thefts across Chicago. Four people stole an ATM from a liquor store in River West Thursday.