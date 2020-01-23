ATM stolen from River West liquor store

Four people stole an ATM from a liquor store in River West Thursday.

About 2:15 a.m., four people wearing masks pulled up to BWS Beverage, 790 N. Milwaukee Ave., and broke the glass of the front door, Chicago police said.

The group removed the ATM from the store and stuffed it into a black Nissan before fleeing, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.