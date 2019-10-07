ATM stolen from Wicker Park tobacco shop

Burglars stole an ATM from a tobacco shop Sunday in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side.

Authorities were called about 2:40 a.m. for reports of an alarm at the store in the 1800 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago police. They arrived to find the front door smashed in.

Smoke Times is located at 1850 W. Division.

Further investigation revealed that three males had taken an ATM from the back of the store, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.