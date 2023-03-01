Attempted murder charges filed against woman in Lawndale beating

article

A Chicago woman is facing charges in connection with an attack on another woman last November in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Regina Whitaker, 32, is accused of being part of a group who battered and seriously wounded a 44-year-old woman with a "dangerous weapon" on Nov. 25 in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

Whitaker was arrested Tuesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Whitaker is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.