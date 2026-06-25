Johnson creates permanent Chicago gun violence reduction department

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order to begin creating a permanent Department of Gun Violence Reduction. The new department would bring violence prevention programs under one office with a budget of more than $100 million. Some City Council members support the idea, while others worry about the cost as Chicago faces a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall.



Mayor Brandon Johnson took the first step Thursday toward creating a permanent city department focused on reducing gun violence.

What we know:

Johnson signed an executive order that starts the process of creating a Department of Gun Violence Reduction.

"From day one in office, my number one priority has been driving down violence and breaking the cycles of trauma and despair which have disrupted the lives of countless Chicagoans—with this executive order we are bringing together every tool at our disposal to save lives and build safer communities," Johnson said.

The department will be led by Deputy Mayor for Community Safety, who is currently Emmanuel Andre.

Faith leaders, violence prevention groups and community organizations have pushed for a department like this for years under several different mayors.

Right now, Chicago's violence prevention programs are spread across several city departments. The new department would bring those programs together under one office to better coordinate funding and planning.

The proposed department would have a budget of more than $100 million.

The proposal also includes:

A rule that the department's budget can never be less than 1.5% of the city's corporate budget.

Fifteen community engagement specialists to work in neighborhoods affected by gun violence.

A data analyst to study the illegal gun market.

A five-year public health plan focused on preventing violence, including emergency relocation funding for people whose lives are in danger.

A 16-member advisory commission to oversee the department's commissioner. At least nine members would have to live on the South or West sides, where communities have been heavily affected by gun violence.

While many groups support the new department, some alderpersons are concerned about the cost because Chicago is facing a budget deficit of nearly $1 billion.

What they're saying:

"This executive order is an important step toward establishing a permanent department," said Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, Executive Director of Live Free Illinois.

"For years, we have advocated for an ordinance dedicated solely to reducing violence in Chicago through coordination, accountability, healing, and community investment. We applaud this action as a critical first step and will continue pushing for a formal ordinance that ensures this work endures beyond any single administration.

"As we build the foundation for safer communities, we must also invest in improving clearance rates, victim services, and access to opportunity so every resident can thrive."

What's next:

The mayor is expected to sign the executive order around 10:30 a.m. The Chicago City Council will then consider the proposal before its summer recess.

It is still unclear whether enough alderpersons will approve the proposal.