Man shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 4, 2024 6:46am CDT
West Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted robbery in West Englewood Tuesday morning. 

Police said a 31-year-old man was walking outside in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when someone pulled a gun on him. 

The unidentified male offender shot the victim before running away. 

The victim was transported to Stoger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the ear. 

No arrests have been reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.