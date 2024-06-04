Man shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted robbery in West Englewood Tuesday morning.
Police said a 31-year-old man was walking outside in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when someone pulled a gun on him.
The unidentified male offender shot the victim before running away.
The victim was transported to Stoger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the ear.
No arrests have been reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.