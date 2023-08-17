Man shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery in Little Village Thursday morning.

Chicago police say the victim, 23, was getting in his car in the 2800 block of South Tripp Avenue when an offender with a firearm demanded his wallet.

The victim did not hand it over and fled the offender in his vehicle. The offender fired shots at the victim as he drove off.

Police say the victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.