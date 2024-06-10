Attempted robbery leads to shooting in Englewood: police

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Englewood Sunday night.

Police said two male offenders armed with handguns approached a 24-year-old man and attempted to steal his chain.

The incident happened in an alley in the 2400 block of West 60th Place at approximately 10:25 p.m.

The victim tried to pull away from the offender when he was shot. He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand and was listed in good condition.

Police said the offenders ran from the scene. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.