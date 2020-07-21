Attention job seekers: Get a free professional headshot on Wednesday

If you're among those looking for work and need fresh headshots, here's your chance to get them done for free.

Illinois' unemployment rate still stands at over 14-percent, but on Wednesday, "10,000 Headshots" is taking place at malls across the country, including four right here in Chicagoland.

"By the time they walk out the door, they will actually have their [photo] gallery texted to them," said Sari Pina of Sari P Photography, one of roughly 200 photographers participating nationwide.

It's a chance to get an updated professional portrait to go with your resume, job application or Linkedin profile.

"Especially in everything we're going through, people are going through hard times and lots of emotions, so I think it's very important to boost them up and really give them a reason to get back out there," said Pina.

To reserve a 10-minute time-slot, visit HeadshotBooker.com. Pop-up studios will be set up at four Illinois malls: Northbrook Court, Oak Brook Center Mall in Oakbrook, Springhill Mall in West Dundee, and Water Tower Place in downtown Chicago.

"One thing that I think is so valuable when it comes to business relationships and work relationships these days is that people want to feel that connection. A photo is a perfect way to set that tone," said Ashley Logan, Founder and CEO of Yakkety Yak.

Logan says headshots show potential employers that applicants take themselves seriously, but that doesn't mean you can't show personality in your portrait.

"Put on a pop of color, put on some bright earrings that shows who you are," said Logan. "If you are in a creative field and you have a super stuffy headshot, that's not going to speak much about who you are and what type of work that you do."