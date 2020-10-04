Attorney General William Barr to quarantine after being exposed to Trump, other COVID cases

article

Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine out of caution after President Donald Trump and several other lawmakers and aides tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Sunday that Barr has had four tests since Friday, and all have come back negative.

She says he will self-quarantine for several days out of an abundance of caution. Barr attended the White House event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett last weekend and was seen on video having a conversation with former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Neither was wearing a mask.

